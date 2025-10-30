Australian Vanadium (ATVVF) Price Target Increased by 12.23% to 0.04

The average one-year price target for Australian Vanadium (OTCPK:ATVVF) has been revised to $0.04 / share. This is an increase of 12.23% from the prior estimate of $0.04 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.04 to a high of $0.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 312.10% from the latest reported closing price of $0.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Australian Vanadium. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATVVF is 0.00%, an increase of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 17,638K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 16,823K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 710K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing a decrease of 107.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATVVF by 63.70% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DXIV - Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

