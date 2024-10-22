News & Insights

Australian Vanadium Announces Key AGM for 2024

October 22, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Australian Vanadium Limited (AU:AVL) has released an update.

Australian Vanadium Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance and vote on key resolutions, including the election of a new director, Ms. Joanne Gaines. Investors will also consider the adoption of the Remuneration Report, although the outcome of this vote is advisory only. This meeting is a critical juncture for stakeholders to engage in the company’s future direction.

