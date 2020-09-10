Australian University Finds Privacy Issues With Blockchain Technology
A research paper from the University of South Australia suggests blockchain technology needs to be refined so it can better protect privacy.
- Described in a university blog post on Thursday, the research findings show the very features that make blockchain secure are also problematic for personal privacy, particularly under European standards.
- The work was conducted by emerging technologies researcherÂ Dr. Kirsten Wahlstrom in collaboration with Dr. Anwaar Ulhaq and Prof. Oliver Burmeister of Charles Sturt University, also in Australia.
- The team found emerging technologies such as blockchain and the internet of things possess the potential to compromise peopleâs privacy in the way they immutably store data.
- Thatâs because blockchains use details of previous transactions, including data that can be used to identify participants, to verify future transactions.
- âOnce someoneâs details are embedded in a blockchain, the system never forgets,â Wahlstrom said. âYes, those details might be encrypted, but they are also part of an irreversible ledger, and one thatâs on the cloud.â
- The paper references recent legal developments in the EU meaning citizens possess the âright to be forgottenâ in relation to their internet-hosted data.
- So, as long as a blockchain exists, it conflicts with the European ruling that people have the right to retract their data, Wahlstrom said. Â Â
- In August, digital rights group the Electronic Frontier Foundation raised similar concerns over a proposed California law allowing medical records to be stored on a blockchain.
- Standards need to be cemented now in order develop a clear distinction on what privacy is, as well as what governments and organizations are trying to protect and why, Wahlstrom noted.
- âThe main problem is, weâre still struggling to understand what âprivacyâ actually means in an online world,â she added.
- The research cited Holochain as an example of technology that might address the privacy issue.
- The project uses distributed hash tables, a form of a distributed database that can record data associated with a key on a network of peer nodes, and avoids the all-encompassing âledgerâ of a blockchain.
- âThis allows individuals to verify data without disclosing all its details or permanently storing it in the cloud,â Wahlstrom said, âbut there are also still a lot of questions to answer about how this affects the long-term viability of the chain and how it obtains verifications.â
See also: Blockchain Privacy Firm HOPR Releases Mixnet Hardware Node for Ethereum
