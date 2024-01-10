Australian Trade Surplus Surges to A$11.4 Billion on Import Slump

FXEmpire.com -

Australian trade surplus surges A$3,777 million to A$11,437 million.

A 7.9% slide in imports delivered the jump in the trade surplus.

Next up is the US CPI Report.

Australian Trade Terms

On Thursday, Australian trade data warranted investor attention. Improving trade terms would signal an improving macroeconomic environment. A pickup in demand could influence RBA monetary policy goals after the recent retail sales figures.

The Australian trade surplus widened from A$7,660 million to A$11,437 million in November. Economists forecast an Australian trade surplus of A$7.500 million.

According to the ABS,

Exports increased by 1.7% (A$789 million).

Non-rural goods exports increased by A$887 million, countering an A$112 million fall in the export of non-monetary gold.

Imports tumbled by 7.9% (A$2,988 million).

Consumption goods imports slid by A$1,635 million. Non-industrial transport equipment imports fell by A$988 million, the most marked contribution.

Intermediate and other merchandise imports declined by A$617 million.

Non-monetary gold imports fell by A$483 million.

The pickup in exports sends a positive signal for the Australian economy. The Australian trade-to-GDP ratio is above 50%, with 20% of the workforce in trade-related jobs. However, imports fell across the main categories, which could raise concerns over the outlook for demand.

AUD/USD Reaction to the Australian Trade Data

Before the Aussie trade data, the AUD/USD fell to a low of $0.66946 before rising to a high of $0.67042.

However, in response to the trade data, the Aussie dollar fell to a low of $0.67056 before rising to a high of $0.67095.

On Thursday, the Aussie dollar was up 0.14% to $0.67088.

Next Up

Later today, the US CPI Report and weekly jobless claims will draw investor interest. A pickup in US inflationary pressures could materially influence market bets on a March Fed rate cut.

Economists expect the core inflation rate to soften from 4.0% to 3.8%. However, economists forecast the US annual inflation rate to rise from 3.1% to 3.2% in December.

US jobless claims also need consideration. Labor market conditions remain a focal point for the Fed. Economists forecast initial jobless claims to increase from 202k to 210k in the week ending January 6.

