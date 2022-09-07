Australian trade surplus shrinks sharply in July

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's trade surplus shrank by more than expected in July as exports of iron ore and coal cooled after a very strong run, while more Australians travelled and spent abroad.

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australia's trade surplus shrank by more than expected in July as exports of iron ore and coal cooled after a very strong run, while more Australians travelled and spent abroad.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed the surplus on goods and services narrowed to A$8.7 billion ($5.66 billion), from June's A$17.1 billion and well under forecasts of $14.5 billion.

Exports fell a steep 9.9%, led by a 15% dive in iron ore and a 17% drop in coal. Imports jumped 5.2% as Australians bought more cars and clothes, while rushing abroad as coronavirus restrictions lapsed.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters