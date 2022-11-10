Australian telecom firms fined $22.1 mln for inaccurate internet speed claims

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Three Australian telecom firms have been ordered by a court to pay a collective A$33.5 million ($22.08 million) for making misleading claims about internet speed, the country's competition regulator said on Friday.

Telstra TLS.AX, TPG Telecom TPG.AX and Optus, a unit of Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI were among the telecom firms fined.

($1 = 1.5175 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.