Australian takeover target Link opens books to SS&C Technologies

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Link Administration Holdings said on Thursday it would give U.S. software firm SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc due diligence access, to better its A$3.02 billion ($2.25 billion) offer in the race to buy the shareholder registry firm.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX said on Thursday it would give U.S. software firm SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc SSNC.O due diligence access, to better its A$3.02 billion ($2.25 billion) offer in the race to buy the shareholder registry firm.

Link said SS&C Technologies' A$5.65 per share offer was not compelling enough, despite being nearly 5% higher than a rival bid from private equity firms Carlyle Group CG.O and Pacific Equity Partners.

SS&C Technologies and the private equity duo now both have access to Link's books.

Shares of Link on Wednesday ended higher than the Carlyle-backed consortium's A$5.40 per share offer, but shy of SS&C Technologies' bid.

Link, which also provides services to fund managers and trading firms, said in October it was looking at potentially spinning-off PEXA, an online property transaction firm owned 44.2% by Link, into a separate listed company.

The Carlyle offer also includes an option to buy Link without PEXA for A$3.80 per share.

($1 = 1.3435 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

