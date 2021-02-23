WOW

Australian supermarket chain Woolworths posts 28% jump in first-half profit

Contributors
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Shruti Sonal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Woolworths Group on Wednesday posted a 28% rise in first-half profit, as consumers shifted to savings mode during lockdowns, spending more only to stock up groceries and other essential items.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group WOW.AX on Wednesday posted a 28% rise in first-half profit, as consumers shifted to savings mode during lockdowns, spending more only to stock up groceries and other essential items.

Australia's largest supermarket operator said profit attributable from continuing operations came in at A$1.14 billion ($901.63 million), compared with A$887 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.2644 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOW

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More