Australian supermarket chain Woolworths posts 28% jump in first-half profit

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group WOW.AX on Wednesday posted a 28% rise in first-half profit, as consumers shifted to savings mode during lockdowns, spending more only to stock up groceries and other essential items.

Australia's largest supermarket operator said profit attributable from continuing operations came in at A$1.14 billion ($901.63 million), compared with A$887 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.2644 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

