Australian Strategic Materials to sell rare-earths alloy to US magnet maker

August 02, 2023 — 08:13 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Adds details on the deal, background in paragraphs 2-5

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian Strategic Materials ASM.AX said on Thursday it had signed a five-year agreement to supply neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) alloy from its Korean Metals Plant to magnet maker USA Rare Earth LLC.

The deal, signed through unit ASM Korea Co Ltd, will secure the majority of USA Rare Earth's metal and alloy requirements for magnet production until it begins using materials from its Round Top reserve in Texas, the company said in statement.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

