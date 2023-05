May 16 (Reuters) - Australian Strategic Materials ASM.AX said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement to sell neodymium iron boron alloy from its Korean metals plant to U.S.-based rare-earth magnet maker Noveon Magnetics Inc.

