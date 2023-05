May 1 (Reuters) - Australian Strategic Materials Ltd ASM.AX signed an agreement with Vietnam Rare Earth Company for buying rare earth oxides from Vietnam to be used as feedstock for its Korean Metals Plant, the critical minerals producer said on Monday.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

