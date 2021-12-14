Australian Strategic Materials signs critical metals supply deal with S.Korean mining agency

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Rare earths miner Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASM) ASM.AX said on Tuesday it had signed a cooperation deal with a South Korean government mining agency to supply critical minerals and metals.

The agreement comes against the backdrop of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's four-day trip to Australia, when both countries agreed to work closely to help ensure supply of Australian critical minerals exports for South Korea's tech sector.

ASM and Korean Mine Rehabilitation and Resource Corp (KOMIR) will collaborate to expand the usage of, and secure a stable supply of, rare earths and critical metals in South Korea, the Australian miner said in a statement.

ASM, without giving further details about the supply deal, said it would start producing critical metals - rare earths, zirconium, hafnium and niobium used for various purposes including in electric vehicles - at its Korean Metals Plant next year.

Shares of the Australian miner closed 3.6% higher, marking their best session since November-end.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.