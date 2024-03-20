News & Insights

Australian Strategic Materials receives $600 mln LOI for Dubbo rare earths project

March 20, 2024 — 05:54 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Australian Strategic Materials ASM.AX said on Thursday it has received a letter of interest (LOI) for a debt funding package of up to $600 million from the Export-Import Bank of the United States to support the construction phase of its Dubbo Project.

If confirmed, this would be the first ever U.S. investment in an Australian rare earths project.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
