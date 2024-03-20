Australian Strategic Materials receives $600 mln LOI for Dubbo rare earths project

March 21 (Reuters) - Australian Strategic Materials ASM.AX said on Thursday it has received a letter of interest (LOI) for a debt funding package of up to $600 million from the Export-Import Bank of the United States to support the construction phase of its Dubbo Project.

If confirmed, this would be the first ever U.S. investment in an Australian rare earths project.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

