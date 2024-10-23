Australian Strategic Materials Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (AU:ASM) has released an update.

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 26th at the Intercontinental Hotel in Perth, offering shareholders the chance to participate in person or via a live webcast. Investors are encouraged to vote on resolutions either in person or by proxy, and are urged to access meeting materials and the company’s annual report online to align with ASM’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

