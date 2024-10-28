News & Insights

Stocks

Australian Strategic Materials Advances Dubbo Project

October 28, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (AU:ASM) has released an update.

Australian Strategic Materials is advancing its Dubbo Project by exploring cost-effective pathways to rare earth production, backed by a A$5 million grant from the Australian government. The company has engaged with potential customers in Korea and the EU, while also discussing financing options with US and Canadian export banks. These initiatives highlight ASM’s strategic role in the critical minerals supply chain.

For further insights into AU:ASM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.