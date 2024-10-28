Australian Strategic Materials Advances Dubbo Project

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (AU:ASM) has released an update.

Australian Strategic Materials is advancing its Dubbo Project by exploring cost-effective pathways to rare earth production, backed by a A$5 million grant from the Australian government. The company has engaged with potential customers in Korea and the EU, while also discussing financing options with US and Canadian export banks. These initiatives highlight ASM’s strategic role in the critical minerals supply chain.

For further insights into AU:ASM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.