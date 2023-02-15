Australian stocks rise as miners, financial shares rally

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, boosted by banking, mining, and technology stocks, as traders looked past strong economic data-led rate hike concerns in the United States.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.4% to 7,401.8 points by 0031 GMT, after falling 1.1% on Wednesday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.45% and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 gained 0.04%.

U.S. data suggested retail sales had rebounded sharply in January after two straight monthly declines, raising bets that the Fed will raise the policy rate at least twice more this year to the 5%-5.25% range.

In Australia, the financial sub-index .AXFJ inched higher, with National Australia Bank NAB.AX gaining about 1%.

The lender's first-quarter cash profit rose 19%, helped by higher interest rates, but it has warned of headwinds as house prices soften and borrowers get squeezed by rising living costs.

Technology stocks .AXIJ added more than 1.5%, tracking their overseas peers. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX and Xero Ltd XRO.AX soared 7.3% and 2.3%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM too advanced 0.3% on account of higher iron ore prices, with BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX climbing 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD were the top losers, and slumped over 1.7%.

Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX rebuffed Newmont Corp's NEM.N $16.9 billion bid but left the door open for a better offer as it logged profit that surged past analyst expectations. Shares were down nearly 2%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.8% after oil futures were flat to lower on Wednesday.

Australia's biggest independent coal miner Whitehaven coal WHC.AX dropped up to 5% after declaring a lower-than-expected dividend.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 12,110.91.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

