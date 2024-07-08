Australian Stocks: Rex Minerals (RXM) Surges on MACH Takeover Offer

Among the key news on Australian stocks, Rex Minerals Limited (AU:RXM) shares surged by nearly 60% today after the company agreed to a takeover offer from MACH Metals Australia, part of Indonesia’s biggest conglomerate, Salim Group. Following the announcement, Rex shares touched AU$0.43, reaching their highest level in over 10 years. With this acquisition, Rex would generate significant value for its shareholders and work towards the development of its flagship Hillside copper-gold project in South Australia.

Based in Australia, Rex Minerals specializes in mineral exploration and development, with active projects located in South Australia and Nevada, USA.

More Details on Rex’s Takeover

Rex Mineral and MACH Metals have signed a scheme implementation deed (SID), under which MACH will purchase all remaining shares of Rex, which it does not own already, for a cash payment of AU$0.47 per share. The offer price of AU$0.47 per share is 71% higher than Rex’s closing price last week, valuing it at AU$393 million.

The MACH offer emerged after a rigorous global partnering process that was focused on securing AU$854 million in funding to boost the development of Rex’s Hillside Project. Hillside holds a mineral resource of 1.9 million tonnes of copper and 1.5 million ounces of gold, making it one of Australia’s largest undeveloped copper-gold projects.

The transaction offers a more assured outcome for all the stakeholders in Hillside, including the local community, the South Australian Government, and Rex employees, thanks to MACH’s strong finances and successful track record in developing Hillside.

Consequently, Rex’s board has unanimously supported the agreement, but it is contingent upon an independent expert’s confirmation that it is in the best interests of Rex shareholders.

What is the Price Prediction for ASX RXM?

According to TipRanks’ consensus, RXM stock has received a Moderate Buy rating, backed by two Buy recommendations. The Rex Minerals share price forecast is AU$0.45, which is 3.5% below the current trading levels.

