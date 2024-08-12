Australian Stocks: Here’s Why JB Hi-Fi (JBH) Shares Soared to Record High

Shares of Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi Limited (AU:JBH) soared to a record high after the company announced a special dividend of AU$0.80 per share despite reporting a drop in its FY24 profits. The company’s net profit after tax for the year fell to AU$438.8 million from AU$524.6 million in FY23. Additionally, JB Hi-Fi announced the acquisition of E. & S. Trading Co.

Following the results, JBH stock surged 8.3% today, leading to a year-to-date gain of 34%.

JB Hi-Fi is an Australian retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances. It operates through three segments: The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi Australia, and JB Hi-Fi New Zealand.

JB Hi-Fi’s Rationale Behind E. & S. Trading Deal

JB Hi-Fi has agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Australia-based E. & S. Trading Co. for AU$47.8 million in cash, along with an option to gain full control in the future.

E. & S. Trading offers premium products in the kitchen, laundry, and bathroom segments and has over 60 years of experience. The acquisition provides JB Hi-Fi an opportunity to expand its customer base and product range with high-quality, complementary products.

Highlights from JB Hi-Fi’s FY24 Results

In FY24, JB Hi-Fi’s revenues declined by 0.4% year-over-year to AU$9.6 billion. Among its segments, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand saw a 12.3% year-over-year sales increase to NZ$327.9 million, driven by strong online sales.

In contrast, The Good Guys business reported a 4.8% decline in sales, while JB Hi-Fi Australia experienced a modest growth of 1%.

Along with its special dividend, JB Hi-Fi declared a final dividend of AU$1.03 per share for FY24. As a result, the total dividend for FY24 was AU$2.61 per share, which was 16.3% below the previous year’s payment. Nonetheless, the full-year dividend represented 65% of the company’s NPAT (net profit after tax).

Is JB Hi-Fi a Good Stock to Buy?

According to TipRanks consensus, JBH stock has received a Hold rating based on three Buys, three Sells, and one Hold recommendation from analysts. The JB Hi-Fi share price target is AU$63.21, which is 13.4% below the current trading level.

See more JBH analyst ratings.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.