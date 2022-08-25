Australian stocks end higher on broad-based gains

By Jaskiran Singh

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Thursday, driven by broad-based gains across sectors and in tandem with global sentiment, as focus shifts to the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments at an upcoming annual conference.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.7% higher at 7048.1 points at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday.

"Overall macro picture remains heavy on the Jackson Hole symposium, as the market watches for commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Powell and any hints on the overall Fed rhetoric for the next rate hike," said Azeem Sheriff, market analyst at CMC Markets.

The commentary will have an impact on other global equity markets, especially if the measures discussed are not seen as sufficient to tackle the high inflationary environment in the U.S., he added.

Miners and mining sub-index .AXMM rose 0.7%, adding gains for the third straight session, with sector giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX climbing between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Additionally, banking stocks .AXFJ gained 0.8% with the so-called "Big Four" banks trading in positive territory.

Gold stocks .AXGD emerged as the top gainer on benchmark, jumping 2.7% on firmer bullion prices, while technology stocks .AXIJ added 0.2%, tracking strong overseas peers.

Energy stocks .AXEJ too reacted to higher oil prices, rising 1.6%.

Bucking the trend, Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX slipped 1.3% as it flagged higher unit costs for next year, after posting a record profit in fiscal year 2022.

Airliner Qantas Airways QAN.AX added over 7%, after it said it will buy back up to A$400 million ($278.64 million) of shares as travel demand rebounds.

Further, fund manager Pendal Group PDL.AX gained over 8% after it accepted a sweetened take over bid from larger rival Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.2% lower at 11,627.1.

($1 = 1.4355 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

