Australian states at risk of power shortages this summer, report says

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Two Australian states are at risk of power shortages by the end of the year amid forecasts for a hot, dry summer, according to a report released on Thursday by the operator of the country's national energy market.

The states of Victoria and South Australia could see shortages in this year's southern hemisphere summer, that traditionally begins in December, said the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), which is majority-owned by the government with smaller stakes held by private energy providers.

After three years of cooler, wetter weather, an expected El Nino summer bringing hotter temperatures is likely to mean a surge in power demand across the country.

"We're expecting an elevated level of risk compared to recent years, mostly due to hotter and drier conditions, and coal-fired generation reliability is at historic lows," AEMO CEO Daniel Westerman said.

The 10-year reliability outlook on the Australian energy market, which is published annually, also detailed longer-term challenges in creating enough renewable energy to replace capacity lost from shutting down aging coal power plants.

Australia has large deposits of coal, but is transitioning to renewables in its domestic energy market.

Some 62% of today's coal fleet will be retired by 2033, according to the AEMO.

Without "urgent and ongoing investment" the reliability of the national electricity market will be at risk, the report added.

"To ensure Australian consumers continue to have access to reliable electricity supplies, it's critical that planned investments in transmission, generation and storage projects are urgently delivered," Westerman said.

