Australian state rejects Korea-led coal project on climate concerns

MELBOURNE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Korea Electric Power Corp's 015760.KS Bylong coal project in Australia was refused planning permission by the state government of New South Wales which said it was not in the public interest.

The "long-term environmental, heritage and agricultural costs" outweighed the economic benefits for the present generation, the New South Wales Independent Planning Commission ruled.

"Today’s decision is hugely significant and appropriate just days ahead of the global climate strike and global climate week in New York," said Amanda McKenzie, chief executive of environmental lobby group Climate Council.

"This decision is one that considers our young people and future generations,” she said in a statement.

The commission last month refused to extend the life of Australian Pacific Coal's AQC.AX mothballed Dartbrook coal mine, partly due to a lack of information on its expected carbon emissions.

The commission ruled the extension would not be in the public interest.

Wednesday's ruling is the third this year to signal tighter approvals for coal in Australia. In February, New South Wales' land court ruled against developers planning to build a mine.

