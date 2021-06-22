Australian state pockets windfall from Sydney housing boom

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Sydney's booming property market has boosted New South Wales state government's coffers, with stamp duty collections for Australia's most populous state jumping to the highest in four years, figures released on Tuesday showed.

Stamp duty collection was now the largest source of revenue for the state, outpacing payroll tax, NSW's state Budget showed, led by a surge in both the value and volume of transaction.

NSW earned A$9.4 billion ($7.1 billion) in stamp duties in the current financial year, surpassing its previous forecast of A$8.4 billion published just four months ago. This is the highest collection since 2016/17.

Last financial year, the state raked in A$7 billion and it estimates that figure to jump to a staggering A$11.4 billion in the year-ending June 2022.

Australia's home prices climbed for the eighth straight month in May while approvals to build new houses reached record highs, helped by super-low borrowing rates.

Median house prices in Sydney have risen about A$1,200 per day last month.

Despite the windfall, NSW is considering a plan to phase out stamp duty and move to an annual land tax.

($1 = 1.3312 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

