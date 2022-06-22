BHP

Australian state inquiry says miners failed to protect women

Contributors
Praveen Menon Reuters
Byron Kaye Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Melanie Burton

An Australian state government inquiry into sexual harassment in the country's mineral-rich west found the mining industry has perpetuated a culture that fails to protect women, who continue to face sexual harassment and sexual assault.

SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - An Australian state government inquiry into sexual harassment in the country's mineral-rich west found the mining industry has perpetuated a culture that fails to protect women, who continue to face sexual harassment and sexual assault.

"Poor culture, gender inequality, and power disparity in the industry has led to unacceptably high levels of disgraceful behaviour across the industry," Libby Mettam, the chair of the inquiry, said on Thursday after the report was released in parliament.

Women have long complained of sexual harassment in so-called "fly in, fly out" (FIFO) mining camps in Western Australia, home to the bulk of the country's iron ore mines.

The report contains 79 findings and 24 recommendations.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Byron Kaye; editing by Richard Pullin)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP RIO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters