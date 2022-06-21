Australian state hikes coal royalties to snare windfall profit

By Harshita Swaminathan and Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, June 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Queensland state said on Tuesday it would raise royalties on coal production to capture windfall profit, expecting to raise an extra A$1.2 billion ($836 million) in the 2023 financial year.

The move by the state, home to coal mines owned by majors BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, Glencore PLC GLEN.L, Anglo American PLC AAL.L and Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, comes as coal prices hover at record highs and ends a 10-year freeze on royalty rates.

"With the freeze expiring on 30 June 2022, the existing rates do not account for the unprecedented windfall prices that coal producers are now receiving," Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick said in a statement.

The government set new progressive rates, effective July 1, at a 20% royalty for coal prices over A$175 a tonne, 30% for prices above A$225 and 40% for prices over A$300.

Previously the top tier was a 15% royalty on prices over A$150 a tonne.

The Queensland Resources Council said miners in the state already pay double the rate in Australia's other major coal-producing state, New South Wales, and would now be paying the highest rate in the world.

"This is a seriously misguided economic policy that will make Queensland's number one export industry and private sector employer less internationally competitive," Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said in a statement.

Due to booming global coal prices which recently topped A$500 a tonne in the wake of sanctions on Russia, the industry will pay the Queensland government more than A$8 billion in royalties in the year to June 2022, four times what was paid last year, the council said.

Treasurer Dick said the move was fair as metallurgical coal prices have only exceeded the new tier of A$175 a tonne for half the time over the past 10 years while thermal coal prices have averaged more than A$175 only in recent months.

Shares of coal miners fell sharply after the announcement, with Coronado Global Resources Inc CRN.AX slumping as much as 12%, while BHP was up 1.5% after rising as much as 2.9% earlier.

Coronado said it was disappointed by the state's royalty hike, but highlighted that unlike some of its peers, it has metallurgical mines in both Queensland and the United States, and its U.S. mines will not be affected by the increase.

($1 = 1.4347 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru, and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Christopher Cushing)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.