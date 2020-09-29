Australian state approves Santos' $2.6 bln Narrabri gas project

MELBOURNE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - An Australian state panel on Wednesday approved a controversial A$3.6 billion ($2.6 billion) gas project planned by Santos Ltd STO.AX, clearing the biggest hurdle to a development which could help fill a supply gap expected from 2024.

The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission said it has imposed strict conditions on a "phased" approval of the Narrabri coal seam gas project, after thousands of critics raised fears it would drain and contaminate groundwater, damage the Pilliga state forest and worsen climate change.

"Following its detailed deliberations, the Commission concludes the project is in the public interest and that any negative impacts can be effectively mitigated with strict conditions," the commission said in its statement of reasons for the decision.

