Australian Star's Queensland casino licences at risk after show cause notices

Adds details of show cause notices, background

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX said on Friday three of its units received show cause notices from a Queensland regulator for matters related to a review of its casinos in the state.

Potential actions as a result of notices from Queensland's Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation include a penalty of up to A$100 million ($62.9 million), cancellation or suspension of licences or appointment of a special manager to run its operations, Star said.

The company has staked its future on a A$3.6 billion casino in state capital Brisbane, which is set to open in 2023.

Queensland last month declared Star unsuitable for a gambling licence after an inquiry found it concealed illegal Chinese wagering payments and lured problem gamblers from interstate.

That was followed by a regulator-appointed manager being named to run Star's Sydney casino after an investigation by an independent commission found it had failed to prevent money laundering and criminal activity.

Broader scrutiny of Australia's casino sector over the last two years has also seen Star and larger rival Crown Resorts, now owned by Blackstone BX.N, being deemed unfit for a gambling licence in every state in which they operate.

Star's units have 21 days to respond to the notices, the company said.

($1 = 1.5896 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.