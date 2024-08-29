News & Insights

Bitcoin

Australian Spot Bitcoin ETF Keeps on Buying

August 29, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by Vivek Sen for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Australia's two spot Bitcoin ETFs—the VanEck Bitcoin ETF and Monochrome's IBTC—have steadily accumulated Bitcoin holdings since launching earlier this year. The sustained inflows highlight growing Bitcoin demand in the region.

The VanEck Bitcoin ETF debuted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on June 20th after receiving regulatory approval. It has attracted $40.72 million in assets under management (AUM).

Meanwhile, the Monochrome Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) began trading on the smaller CBOE Australia exchange on June 4th. Despite its lower AUM, IBTC continues to see small but steady inflows.

As of August 28th, IBTC holds around 123 Bitcoin worth $7.4 million. The fund has continually purchased BTC on dips, regardless of price action or sentiment.

This contrasts with U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, which have faced outflows amid Bitcoin's failure to convincingly break $60,000. Prominent products from Ark Invest and Grayscale saw major withdrawals this week.

While assets under management remain low, the Australian ETFs are growing steadily. The sustained inflows point to rising interest in Bitcoin in the region. The increasing demand for regulated investment vehicles can boost mainstream acceptance. If growth continues, Australia's spot Bitcoin ETFs could emerge as significant sources of BTC demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.