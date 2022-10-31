RDY

Australian software company ReadyTech gets $308 mln bid from PE firm

Contributor
Upasana Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Australia's ReadyTech Holdings said on Tuesday it has received an A$481.4 million ($308.3 million) buyout offer from Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), one of the country's biggest private equity firms.

Adds details on deal, background

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australia's ReadyTech Holdings RDY.AX said on Tuesday it has received an A$481.4 million ($308.3 million) buyout offer from Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), one of the country's biggest private equity firms.

The A$4.50-per-share proposal, at a near 39% premium to the stock's last close, marks the third play for an Australian technology company since last week, highlighting increasing interest in the sector amid cheap valuations.

ELMO Software ELO.AX last week agreed to a near-A$500 million takeover from Los Angeles-based K1 Investment Management, while Nitro Software NTO.AX on Monday backed a similar offer from KKR Inc's KKR.N Alludo.

ReadyTech said funds managed by Pemba Capital Partners held 32.01% of its issued shares, and that PEP would seek to obtain the Australian corporate regulator's go-ahead for the company and Pemba to work together on the proposal.

PEP was granted due diligence access and discussions were ongoing, New South Wales-based ReadyTech said, but no arrangement has been reached about the value, structure or terms of any potential deal.

($1 = 1.5615 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RDYKKR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters