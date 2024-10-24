News & Insights

Australian Silica Quartz Stock Surges Amid Gold Exploration News

October 24, 2024 — 12:05 am EDT

Australian Silica Quartz Group (AU:ASQ) has released an update.

Australian Silica Quartz Group recently experienced a notable increase in its stock price, but the company states it is unaware of any undisclosed information that could explain this rise. The company reassures investors that it is in compliance with ASX listing rules and attributes the price fluctuation to a recent announcement about promising gold results from its Koolynobbing Metals Project exploration drilling.

