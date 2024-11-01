News & Insights

Australian Silica Quartz Group Unveils Promising Gold Results

November 01, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Australian Silica Quartz Group (AU:ASQ) has released an update.

Australian Silica Quartz Group has reported promising drilling results from its Koolyanobbing Metals Project, confirming significant high-grade gold mineralization near the surface at the Golden Wishbone Prospect. The latest assays reveal notable findings, including a peak of 27.7 g/t gold from 11 meters, positioning the company for potential future exploration advancements. Investors may find interest in the strategic tenement package covering a significant portion of the Koolyanobbing Greenstone Belt.

