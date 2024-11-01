Australian Silica Quartz Group Unveils Promising Gold Results

Australian Silica Quartz Group (AU:ASQ) has released an update.

Australian Silica Quartz Group has reported promising drilling results from its Koolyanobbing Metals Project, confirming significant high-grade gold mineralization near the surface at the Golden Wishbone Prospect. The latest assays reveal notable findings, including a peak of 27.7 g/t gold from 11 meters, positioning the company for potential future exploration advancements. Investors may find interest in the strategic tenement package covering a significant portion of the Koolyanobbing Greenstone Belt.

For further insights into AU:ASQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.