News & Insights

Stocks

Australian Silica Quartz Group Unveils Promising Gold Results

October 31, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Silica Quartz Group (AU:ASQ) has released an update.

Australian Silica Quartz Group has reported promising high-grade gold mineralization results from its Koolyanobbing Metals Project, particularly at the Golden Wishbone Prospect. Recent assays revealed significant gold concentrations, including 2 meters at 14.2 g/t gold, indicating potential for future development. The company plans further exploration and drilling to expand on these findings.

For further insights into AU:ASQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BXRDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.