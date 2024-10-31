Australian Silica Quartz Group Unveils Promising Gold Results

Australian Silica Quartz Group (AU:ASQ) has released an update.

Australian Silica Quartz Group has reported promising high-grade gold mineralization results from its Koolyanobbing Metals Project, particularly at the Golden Wishbone Prospect. Recent assays revealed significant gold concentrations, including 2 meters at 14.2 g/t gold, indicating potential for future development. The company plans further exploration and drilling to expand on these findings.

