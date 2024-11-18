Australian Silica Quartz Group AGM Resolutions Update

Australian Silica Quartz Group (AU:ASQ) has released an update.
Australian Silica Quartz Group’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw the approval of most resolutions, including the re-election of directors Robert Nash and Pengfei Zhao. However, the proposed Spill Resolution was defeated following a significant portion of votes against the Remuneration Report. These outcomes reflect shareholder sentiment on the company’s governance and compensation policies.
