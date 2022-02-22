Australian shares wobble as investors weigh Ukraine crisis; Woolworths gains

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares see-sawed on Wednesday as investors weighed developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while supermarket chain Woolworths jumped after beating first-half profit estimates.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO swung between positive and negative territory, and was up 0.1% at 7,174, as of 2353 GMT. The benchmark fell 1% on Tuesday.

Global investor sentiment remained jittery after the United States became the latest to sanction Russian elites and banks after Moscow ordered troops into two separatist regions of Ukraine. GLOB/MKTS.N

Australian gold stocks .AXGD were the top losers on the benchmark, sliding more than 2% after bullion prices pulled back. GOL/

Shares of Newcrest NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, shed 2.4%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell over 3%.

Woolworths WOW.AX jumped more than 4% after Australia's biggest supermarket operator beat first-half earnings estimates and forecast improved financial performance for the second half.

Technology shares .AXIJ gained as much as 1.5% after a four-day losing streak. WiseTech Global WTC.AX was the top gainer on the sub-index, rising 4.5% after robust half-year earnings and outlook.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd DMP.AX plunged up to 14.6% after reporting a 5.5% drop in half-yearly net profit after tax to A$91.3 million, missing a Visible Alpha consensus estimate by 7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 12,144.43. Shares of NZME NZM.NZ jumped nearly 10% after the media firm reported higher annual results.

