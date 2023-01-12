Australian shares upbeat as U.S. data signals inflation slowdown

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, on track for their best weekly gain in nine, as positive U.S. economic data signalled easing inflation, raising investors' hopes for a pivot on policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.8% to 7337.70 points by 2330 GMT, and gained 3% so far this week. The benchmark closed 1.2% higher on Thursday.

Data showed that U.S. consumer prices fell for the first time in over 2-1/2 years last month, indicating that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend, boosting the case for the central bank to ease off from its hawkish monetary policy.

"We are becoming more encouraged that inflation can moderate gradually through 2023. As supply chains normalise and consumer demand moderates, demand and supply chain-driven inflation is easing," said Brian Martin, Head of G3 Economics at ANZ.

Domestic energy stocks .AXEJ emerged as the top gainers on the benchmark, rising up to 2% after oil prices gained on lower U.S. consumer prices and China's demand outlook.

Sector majors Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX jumped 1.7% and 2.7%, respectively.

Miners and mining sub-index .AXMM climbed 0.8% as steel-making commodity prices continued to advance.

Sector giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX added between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Financials .AXFJ added 0.9% with the so-called "Big Four" banks trading in positive territory.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ climbed 0.9%, in tandem with their oversees peers, with Xero Ltd XRO.AX jumping 2.1%, while shares of Computershare Ltd CPU.AX edged 0.5% higher.

Gold stocks .AXGD added to the market cheer with a 1.3% jump, while Newcrest Mining NCM.AX rose 1.5% and Northern Star Resources NST.AX gained 1.1%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.8% to 11,767.27.

