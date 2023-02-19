Australian shares unchanged amid Fed rate hike bets; Ampol jumps

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed on Monday as gains in financials were offset by energy stocks, with recent U.S. data increasing concerns of more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was flat at 7,343.80 points by 2334 GMT, after falling 0.9% on Friday.

U.S. data last week pointed to elevated inflation, a tight job market, and resilience in consumer spending, giving the Fed more room to raise borrowing costs. Two Fed officials also warned additional hikes in borrowing costs were essential to lower inflation back to desired levels.

Meanwhile, the country's top fuel supplier Ampol ALD.AX jumped around 4% on record profit and a strong start to 2023.

BlueScope Steel BSL.AX fell over 11% to be the top loser on the benchmark after it warned of lower underlying earnings before interest and tax for the second half of the financial year.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slid 0.5% as oil prices fell. Sector major Woodside WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX toppled 0.5% and 1%. O/R

Export-reliant miners .AXMM fell 0.1% despite higher iron-ore prices. Sector giant BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX, however, gained. IRONORE/

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.2%, with three out of the "Big Four" banks gaining 0.3% to 0.4%

Gold stocks .AXGD chased bullion prices higher, up 0.4%. Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX added 0.3%. GOL/

Tech stocks .AXIJ climbed 0.2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1% to 12,018.88 points, hitting its lowest since Feb. 1.

Dairy firm A2 Milk ATM.NZ tumbled more than 7% after flagging higher costs for FY23 while reporting a higher profit.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.