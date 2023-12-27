Australian shares trade near 20-month high, miners lead gains

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday to trade near a 20-month high scaled in the previous session, as expectations grew that key global central banks such as the Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates early next year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.5% to 7,596.3 by 0018 GMT, helped by gains in financials and commodity stocks. The benchmark index rose as much as 1.2% on Wednesday to hit its highest level since April 2022 before closing 0.8% higher.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM led gains for a third consecutive session, rising 1% on the back of strong base metals and iron ore prices. MET/LIRONORE/

Mining behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX advanced between 0.6% and 0.9%.

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 1.2% after bullion prices scaled a three-week high overnight on expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts next year. GOL/

Northern Star Resources NST.AX, Australia's top gold miner, and Evolution Mining EVN.AX gained 1.1% each.GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.2%, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX up 0.4%, while Santos STO.AX traded flat.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ advanced 0.5%, with the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ climbed 0.4%, while the healthcare sector .AXHJ gained 0.1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.4% to 11,720.3.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

