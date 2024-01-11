Australian shares trade flat as financials drag

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares struggled for momentum on Friday, as losses in financials countered gains in energy and mining stocks, while a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report raised some doubts that the Federal Reserve will cut rates as early as expected.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 7,501.3 by 0038 GMT after closing 0.5% higher on Thursday.

Consumer prices in the U.S. increased more than expected in December 2023 with higher costs for shelter and healthcare, indicating that it was likely too early for the Fed to begin cutting interest rates.

In Sydney, rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ led the fall, shedding 0.1%. The 'Big Four' banks lost between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 0.5%, heading for a second consecutive weekly gain, after oil prices rose 1% overnight.

Oil prices surged on Thursday after Iran seized a tanker carrying Iraqi crude bound for Turkey. Yemen-based Houthis launched their heaviest attack yet on commercial maritime channels in the Red Sea this week. The U.S. and Britain signalled that they may take further steps if the attacks continue. O/R

Mining stocks .AXMM rose 0.4%, but were set for a second consecutive weekly loss.

Technology stocks tracked their overseas peers lower and were last down 0.1%. ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX skidded 1.5%, while Xero XRO.AX was down 0.3%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ slipped 0.4%, with CSL CSL.AX and Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX shedding 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD advanced 0.4%, but were poised for a second straight weekly loss.

Among individual stocks, Australia's Centuria Office REIT COF.AX rose 0.8%, even after it said the book value of its portfolio as at the end of first half of fiscal 2024 fell 5.6%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to 11,791.83.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.