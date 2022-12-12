Australian shares track Wall Street higher, focus on U.S. inflation data

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's sharp gains overnight, as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision for clues about the pace of interest rate hikes next year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7,204.80 by 2353 GMT after falling 0.5% on Monday. S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.08%.

Investors will be closely monitoring the U.S. consumer inflation data on Tuesday, ahead of a possible 50 basis-point rate hike by the Fed on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

In Australia, heavyweight banking stocks .AXFJ rose 1.4% to lead the gains. The so-called "big four" banks rose between 0.8% and 1.6%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank BEN.AX rose 6.6% to become the top gainer on the benchmark index after posting higher year-to-date cash earnings.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 0.9% and gold stocks .AXGD advanced 0.3%. Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 0.3% as oil prices rose on supply worries. O/R

Healthcare giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX slid 0.8% after Paul McKenzie as its new chief executive officer and managing director. The healthcare sub-index .AXHJ fell 0.5%.

Miners .AXMM tracked weakness in base metal and iron ore prices to fall 0.6%. Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX lost 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively. IRONORE/

Casino operator Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX said it was not a party to the civil proceedings started by the Australian securities regulator against 11 of its current and former directors for alleged shortcomings related to the risk of money laundering. Its shares rose 0.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11,545.63.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

