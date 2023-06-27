Australian shares track Wall Street higher, CPI data in focus

June 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight, while local investors awaited May inflation data due later in the day for further policy clues.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.5% to 7,155.3 by 0037 GMT, led by financials and property stocks. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday.

Analysts expect a slowdown in May inflation from the prior month, although they caution that much of the pullback will be due to a drop in volatile fuel prices and core inflation could prove stubborn.

Market participants also awaited jobs and retail sales data due later in the week for further direction.

Financials .AXFJ gained 0.6%, with all the 'big four' banks trading in positive territory. Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, the country's largest lender, rose 0.7%.

Real estate stocks .AXRE climbed 1.1% on reports that New South Wales premier Chris Minns plans to loosen development rules for Sydney's property developers.

Technology stocks .AXIJ advanced 0.9%, tracking a rebound in their U.S. peers. Shares of sector majors Xero XRO.AX and Megaport MP1.AX gained 1.3% and 1.9%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM climbed 0.2% after iron ore prices rose overnight. Mining heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 0.1% each. IRONORE/

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 0.3% as oil prices ticked up on worries about supply tightness in the United States. O/R

Among losers, gold stocks .AXGD dropped 1.2% after bullion prices fell overnight. GOL/

Among individual stocks, Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX emerged as the top gainer on the benchmark with a rise of 6.3%, after Australia's largest private healthcare operator said the company and Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby SIME.KL were exploring a potential sale of their Asia-focussed joint venture.

Gambling firm PointsBet PBH.AX gained 4.3% as the company backed a $225 million bid from Fanatics Betting and Gaming for its U.S. business.

Qantas Airways QAN.AX jumped 2.3% as the airline announced a new CFO amid a management shake-up alongside plans of creating 8,500 jobs locally within the next decade.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,673.3.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.