APT

Australian shares track Wall Street higher ahead of RBA meeting

Contributor
Shruti Sonal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares climbed on Tuesday as trading resumed after a long weekend, with market sentiment bolstered by Wall Street's strong finish overnight, while investors waited for a policy meeting of the country's central bank due later in the day.

By Shruti Sonal

April 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed on Tuesday as trading resumed after a long weekend, with market sentiment bolstered by Wall Street's strong finish overnight, while investors waited for a policy meeting of the country's central bank due later in the day.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight, with the Dow and the S&P 500 closing at record levels, after a survey showed a measure of services industry activity jumped to a record high in March. .N

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose as much as 1.2% to 6,909, hitting its highest since mid-February, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monthly policy meeting where it is widely expected to maintain key rates at a record low of 0.1% and stick to a dovish tone.

Australian and New Zealand markets were closed on Friday and Monday for holidays.

Gains were broad-based in Australia, with nearly all sectors trading in positive territory.

Tech stocks .AXIJ added more than 4% to hit their highest level in over a month. Buy-now-pay-later heavyweight Afterpay Ltd APT.AX jumped more than 8%, while software firm Xero Ltd XRO.AX gained 3%.

Strength in crude, copper and bullion prices lifted energy .AXEJ, mining .AXMM and gold .AXGD stocks, which climbed in a range of 1% to 2%.

Among individual stocks, Cleanaway Waste Management CWY.AX jumped more than 11% to lead gains on the benchmark after it said it would acquire the local recycling and recovery business of French firm Suez SEVI.PA for A$2.52 billion ($1.93 billion).

Travel stocks in Australia and New Zealand climbed ahead of a possible announcement regarding a travel bubble between the two countries.

Carriers Air New Zealand AIR.NZ and Qantas Airways QAN.AX rose more than 6% and 3%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3%, with utilities weighing the most.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APT AIR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters