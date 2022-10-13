WDS

Australian shares track Wall Street higher

Contributor
Anan Ashraf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose sharply on Friday, driven by financial, technology and energy stocks, after Wall Street rebounded from an initial sell-off triggered by red-hot U.S. inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 1.5% to 6,743.7, as of 0020 GMT, heading for its biggest single-day jump since Oct. 5. The benchmark has fallen 0.3% so far this week.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed more than 2% higher, as technical support and investors covering short bets drove a dramatic rebound from a sell-off earlier in the day. .N

The market initially dropped after data showed the headline consumer price index rose at an annual pace of 8.2% in September, compared with an estimated 8.1% rise.

In Australia, ASX-listed shares of Virgin Money UK VUK.AX were the top gainers on the benchmark stock index with a rise of 10.24%. Financials .AXFJ advanced 1.8%, with the country's "big four" banks up between 1.3% and 2.2%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped as much as 3.7%, leading gains on the bourse and posting their biggest intraday percentage rise since Oct. 4, on the back of higher oil prices. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose as much as 2.4%, set for their best session since Oct. 5, tracking strong gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index .IXIC.

Miners .AXMM advanced 1.4% despite a slump in iron ore prices. Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX added between 1.4% and 2.7%.

Gold stocks .AXGD, however, lost 1%, with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX shedding 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Qantas QAN.AX was set for its biggest weekly jump since late August, after the airline surprised markets with a stronger-than-expected profit forecast and multiple brokerages raised their price targets.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.8% to 10,908.27. The benchmark has declined 1.7% so far this week.

(Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com))

