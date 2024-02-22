News & Insights

Australian shares track global peers higher on tech rally

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 22, 2024 — 08:01 pm EST

Written by Neha Soni for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, tracking a broader rally in global peers, while strong performances in domestic technology stocks and financials helped offset losses in commodities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.5% to 7,650.30 by 2355 GMT. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday.

AI chipmaker Nvidia's NVDA.O stunning results sparked a worldwide wave of record highs in equity markets in the previous session. MKTS/GLOB

Australian technology stocks .AXIJ tracked Wall Street peers higher to jump as much as 2.7%, touching their highest level since Jan. 6, 2022. The sub-index was also on track to record a fourth weekly gain, if trend holds.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX surged as much as 17.1% to hit their highest level since Aug. 2 after the Jack Dorsey-led payments firm forecast adjusted core earnings for the current quarter above Wall Street estimates.

Financials .AXFJ advanced nearly 1% and were on track to record a seventh straight weekly gain, with the "Big Four" banks adding between 0.6% and 0.9%.

On the other hand, heavyweight miners .AXMM were down 0.1%, set for a third consecutive weekly loss. Still, BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX gained between 0.2% and 0.7%.

Gold stocks .AXGD tracked bullion prices lower to slide as much as nearly 3.2%, hitting their lowest level since Oct. 6, 2023.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.3% and were poised to end a third week in the red. Woodside Energy WDS.AX lost 0.7%, while Santos STO.AX gained 0.5%.

Among individual stocks, Brambles BXB.AX jumped as much as 4.7% to hit a record high after the supply chain logistics firm reported an 18% jump in its half-year profit.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.1% at 11,703.74.

A Reuters poll showed the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will hold its cash rate at a 15-year high of 5.50% on Feb. 28 and wait until July at the earliest before beginning to reduce the base cost of borrowing.

(Reporting by Neha Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Neha.Soni@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

