Australian shares track global markets lower on waning US rate-cut optimism

January 02, 2024 — 07:58 pm EST

Written by Aaditya Govind Rao for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday on broad-based selling led by financial and commodity stocks, tracking markets globally on waning investor optimism around the expected timeline of U.S. interest rate cuts ahead of a key jobs print later in the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO declined 0.9% to 7,563.10, its biggest intra-day fall since mid-October, by 1159 GMT. The benchmark ended up 0.5% on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll shows economists expect 168,000 jobs were created in the U.S. last month, indicating a robust job market in the world's largest economy, adding to the argument against the need for rate cuts as early as March. MKTS/GLOB

Rate-sensitive financial stocks .AXFJ dropped 0.7%, with the 'big four' banks falling between 0.7% and 1%.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM lost 1.2%, as copper prices were under pressure due to a stronger U.S. dollar. MET/L

Mining giants BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX fell 0.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

Fortescue FMG.AX lost 1.2%, after the iron-ore miner said that multiple iron ore cars had been derailed from its tracks on Saturday at its Western Australia operations.

Gold stocks .AXGD declined 2.1% on sliding bullion prices and dollar strength. GOL/

Top gold miner Northern Star Resources NST.AX lost 2.8%, while Evolution Mining EVN.AX fell 2.6%

Energy stocks .AXEJslipped 0.8%, following a drop in oil prices as supply concerns eased. O/R

Information technology firms .AXIJ lost 1.6%, tracking a fall in their Wall Street peers .N, while health stocks .AXHJwere down 0.7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 0.4% to 11,720.71.

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

