Australian shares track global markets lower, financials top drag

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Thursday after global markets extended a decline on doubts about the number of U.S. interest rate cuts this year, even as the Federal Reserve almost declared victory in controlling inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.4% to 7,459.70 by 0021 GMT after a 1.4% decline on Wednesday.

Minutes of the Fed's December monetary policy meeting showed that policymakers were increasingly convinced that inflation was coming under control, but did not provide any direct clues about when interest rate cuts might commence.

In Sydney, rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ led the losses, falling 0.7%. The "big four" banks fell between 0.8% and 1.3%.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM dropped 0.5%, tracking a fall in copper prices on concerns about demand in top consumer China. MET/LIRONORE/

Gold stocks .AXGD declined 2% after bullion prices hit their lowest in nearly two weeks overnight. GOL/

Top gold miners Evolution Mining EVN.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX were down 0.9% and 2.9%, respectively.

Among other sub-indexes, information technology .AXIJ declined 0.5%, tracking Wall Street, while healthcare .AXHJ dropped 0.4%.

Meanwhile, energy stocks .AXEJ were up 1.4% after hitting their highest in nearly two months, driven by gains in crude oil prices on supply concerns following a disruption at Libya's top oilfield. O/R

Sector major Woodside Energy WDS.AX jumped 1.2%, while Santos STO.AX gained 0.7%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 0.7% to 11,647.50. The index fell as much as 0.8% earlier in the session, marking its biggest intraday drop in three weeks.

Arvida group ARV.NZ, Auckland International Airport AIA.NZ and Sky Network Television SKT.NZ weighed the most on the Kiwi bourse, dropping 4.2%, 2.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

