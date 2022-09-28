WDS

Australian shares track global markets higher as BoE seeks to quell UK bond rout

Navya Mittal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares climbed on Thursday amid a global rebound in equity markets, after the Bank of England said it would take immediate measures to calm Britain's distressed bond markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 1.7% by 0024 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Wednesday.

Global markets recovered marginally after the British central bank said it will launch an emergency bond-buying programme aimed at preventing the market turmoil from spreading.

In Sydney trading, energy stocks .AXEJ led the gains, climbing 2.7% on higher oil prices after U.S. fuel inventory figures showed larger-than-expected drawdowns. O/R

Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rising 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively.

AGL Energy AGL.AX gained 2.6%, after the country's top power producer unveiled plans to invest up to A$20 billion ($13.00 billion) in new renewable energy by 2036.

Miners .AXMM advanced 2.7% with iron ore behemoths BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX up 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

Strong bullion prices lifted gold stocks .AXGD 4.6%, with country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX jumping 3.4%.

Tech index .AXIJ and financials .AXFJ gained over 1% each.

Premier Investments Ltd PMV.AX soared 8.4% and was the top gainer on ASX 200, after the fashion retailer posted an annual net profit attributable of A$285.2 million ($185.35 million), compared with A$271.8 million a year ago.

Separately, Iress IRE.AX, down 17.8%, was the top percentage decliner, after the software provider trimmed its full-year net profit after tax guidance to between A$54 million and A$58 million from the previous range of A$63 million to A$72 million.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.2% to 11,251.91. The country's central bank proposed changes to the means by which banks should apply risk weighting to their exposures under capital adequacy rules.

($1 = 1.5387 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

