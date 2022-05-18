Australian shares track global equities lower; tech stocks slide

May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Thursday, dragged by technology and mining stocks, as a surging inflationary environment globally raised worries about its impact on corporate earnings and growth in major economies.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO snapped a four-day winning streak to drop 1.95% to 7,042.9 by 0039 GMT. In other key markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 shed 2.3% to 26,296.84 and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.5%.

Global equities slumped after Britain and Canada's high inflation numbers, and major U.S. retailers' slashed earnings forecasts brought to the fore the impact of surging prices and a threat of a recession. MKTS/GLOB.N

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ emerged as the top drag, shedding over 3%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX and accounting software firm Xero Ltd XRO.AX falling 2.8% and 4.2%, respectively.

Export-reliant mining stocks .AXMM slipped over 2% after iron ore prices tumbled on fears that policies announced would not be enough to revive the COVID-19-battered Chinese economy. IRONORE/.SS

Heavyweight miners BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX slid between 2.2% and 2.8%.

Financials .AXFJ lost 1.9%, hitting their lowest in a week. All of the so-called "Big Four" banks declined.

Energy stocks .AXEJ too lost over 2% as oil prices fell after data indicated U.S. refiners ramped up output. O/R

Santos Ltd STO.AX and Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX lost 1.6% and 2%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, however, gold stocks .AXGD inched 0.5% higher on firmer bullion prices. GOL/

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1.5% to 11,086.86 points by 0039 GMT.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

