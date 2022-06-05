Australian shares track global equities lower; NZ closed

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday, pulled down by a slide in global equities on Friday as U.S. jobs data signalled the Federal Reserve will likely continue raising interest rates to ease inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.4% at 7,211.80 by 0038 GMT, with most sub-indexes in red. The benchmark closed 0.9% higher on Friday.

In other key markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.3% at 27,685.43 and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 rose 0.1%.

Back home, metals and mining index .AXMM declined 1%, with Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX falling between 0.5% and 1%.

Financials .AXFJ retreated 0.4%. National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX dropped 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ were the lead laggards on the local bourse, tumbling 1.9% as they tracked Wall Street's weak finish from Friday. .N

ASX-listed Block SQ2.AX, Xero XRO.AX and WiseTech Global WTC.AX were down between 4.7% and 1.8%.

Gold stocks .AXGD lost 1.3% as prices of the metal fell on Friday. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX were down 0.2% and 1.3%, respectively. GOL/

On the upside, energy stocks .AXEJ gained 1.7% and were on track to hit an over two-year high as oil prices rose in early trade after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July. O/R

Oil and gas major Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX climbed 2.2% in its fourth straight session of gains.

Meanwhile, Santos STO.AX rose 1.4% to hit an over two-year high after the gas producer said on Sunday it is taking steps, along with its joint venture partner Beach Energy BPT.AX, to increase domestic supply of the energy resource.

Separately, a Reuters poll found that Australia's central bank will raise rates by a modest 25 basis points (bps) at its June 7 meeting, while nearly a third of the respondents predicted a larger 40 bps hike.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 did not trade on account of a public holiday.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.