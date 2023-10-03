Australian shares touch near 11-month low on rate-hike jitters

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit near 11-month lows on Wednesday, dragged by financials and technology stocks, as investors digested U.S. data and domestic central bank's commentary indicating future interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.7% to 6,896.8 by 2343 GMT, its lowest level since Nov. 7, 2022. The benchmark dropped 1.3% to hit its lowest level in more than six months on Tuesday.

Data in the U.S. showed openings unexpectedly increased in August, fuelling worries about a tight labor market ahead of Friday's key U.S. monthly jobs report.

Separately, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates unchanged during its meeting on Tuesday but signalled that further tightening would be required to bring inflation to target in a reasonable time frame.

Financials .AXFJ fell 0.6%, with the "big four" banks trading in the negative territory.

Technology stocks .AXIJ also toppled 1.3%, tracking declines in Wall Street peers overnight. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX fell 1.9%, while Xero XRO.AX slipped 1.8%.

Heavyweight Miners .AXMM slipped 0.2%, with sector giant BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX skidding about 0.5%, each.

Energy stocks .AXEJ further weighed on the benchmark and slumped 0.1%.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD rose 0.8%.

Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX gained more than 0.6%, each.

TPG Telecom TPG.AX fell 2.2% to hit its lowest level since Aug. 1, after the telecoms major said its $4 billion fiber assets bid's due diligence period had expired.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell over 1% to 11,114.9.

The country's central bank is set to deliver interest rate decision later in the global day.

