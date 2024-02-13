Australian shares to open sharply lower, NZ slips

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open sharply lower on Wednesday, tracking their global peers after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation for January pushed back market speculations for imminent interest rate cuts.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,697,76 in early trade.
