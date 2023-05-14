News & Insights

Australian shares to open marginally higher, NZ falls

May 14, 2023 — 06:40 pm EDT

May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Monday even as bearish investor sentiment strengthened further in global markets after a report showed U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 17.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.4% in early trade.

