Australian shares to open marginally higher, NZ falls

(Deletes repeated word in headline)

May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Monday even as bearish investor sentiment strengthened further in global markets after a report showed U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 17.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING (CORRECTED)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.